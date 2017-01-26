Crime Stoppers: Officials looking for...

Crime Stoppers: Officials looking for two suspects involved in theft case at Fuson Auto Dealership

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is looking for information in regards to a theft case at Fuson Auto Dealership. VCSO explains the case began on Jan. 7. When the dealership reported thefts of two vehicles and damage done to two other vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sierra at boot city is hot you think 13 min LaughingATU 26
Shooting range in VIGO County 25 min JJinTH 6
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 37 min Sue 5,151
Major Changes For TH Radio? 54 min Desperado4725 7
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 56 min Parent 56
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 1 hr Gina 5
theresa Buchanan 1 hr Kaykay 3
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr geeb ster 1,840
Longhorn Steakhouse 3 hr Wondering a bit less 14
First Financial Sold 5 hr JambaJ 5
dennis dillon 5 hr Joy 69
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 27 at 11:18AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC