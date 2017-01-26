Crime Stoppers: Officials looking for two suspects involved in theft case at Fuson Auto Dealership
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is looking for information in regards to a theft case at Fuson Auto Dealership. VCSO explains the case began on Jan. 7. When the dealership reported thefts of two vehicles and damage done to two other vehicles.
