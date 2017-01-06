Crime Stoppers: Looking to identify s...

Crime Stoppers: Looking to identify suspects involved in two Terre Haute robberies

There are 2 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 10 hrs ago, titled Crime Stoppers: Looking to identify suspects involved in two Terre Haute robberies. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Terre Haute Police Detectives report the robberies happened in late November at the Jiffy Mini-Mart on South 19th and Margaret, and then the Express Mart on North 3rd Street. The first suspects is described as a white male carrying a blue backpack and wearing a black hat and mask, black pants and a black shirt with a white design on the front.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sig Hiel 88

Terre Haute, IN

#1 7 hrs ago
Pretty elaborate disguises darkies. This crime was obviously committed by monkeys in costume, we ALL know us purebred Whites don't commit crime. Lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gestapo

Portage, MI

#2 6 hrs ago
Sig Hiel 88 wrote:
Pretty elaborate disguises darkies. This crime was obviously committed by monkeys in costume, we ALL know us purebred Whites don't commit crime. Lol
Yavolt!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban Pitbulls from T H 4 min Macho Man 16
Krogers-Please Read! 6 min Macho Man 4
New Casino a Joke 13 min Blackjack 5
Chelsea Walker 16 min Precum 32
ian gruse (Apr '15) 1 hr Danny 5
Are you sick of paying for blacks welfare checks 1 hr Tyree 12
Brandon Totten (Jun '16) 2 hr Megan 23
Shahadys pension. 3 hr New World 22
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Sunset 1,780
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 23 hr Ben 12
First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees Thu Ohio 38
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC