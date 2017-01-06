There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 10 hrs ago, titled Crime Stoppers: Looking to identify suspects involved in two Terre Haute robberies. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Terre Haute Police Detectives report the robberies happened in late November at the Jiffy Mini-Mart on South 19th and Margaret, and then the Express Mart on North 3rd Street. The first suspects is described as a white male carrying a blue backpack and wearing a black hat and mask, black pants and a black shirt with a white design on the front.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.