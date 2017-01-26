Community Semester kicks off Jan. 28 ...

Community Semester kicks off Jan. 28 at CANDLES

11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

This year's Community Semester, a program by Indiana State University's College of Arts and Sciences, is putting a new spin on what creative minds have to offer. "'Old Wine in New Bottles' is my way of saying Arts and Sciences are looking at things from a new perspective," said Roby George of the theme.

Terre Haute, IN

