Commissioners unanimously approve resolution in support of a casino in Terre Haute
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled Commissioners unanimously approve resolution in support of a casino in Terre Haute. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
It says the community "would benefit through an injection of jobs and employment benefits." Also, the region "would benefit from the unique opportunity to enjoy new flows of tourism associated with a dynamic destination venue."
#1 7 hrs ago
No kidding ?????
I never would have thought it would pass? Oh wait It's going on Greg Gibson's property. It has been in the works for a long time.
