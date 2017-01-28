Cigarettes

Cigarettes

There are 6 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from Yesterday, titled Cigarettes. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

A student-led organization at Indiana State University is working to make the university a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus. The Tribune Star reports Tobacco-Free Blue was founded last spring to advocate for more limits at the university's Terre Haute campus, which is primarily tobacco free but has some outdoor designated smoking areas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Clobber

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Yesterday
Dumbass liberals tacking every right away! FKN mentality sick dumbass generation.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TruthBeTold

Farmington, MI

#2 Yesterday
Do you really think at this point in time that its a partisan thing?

I mean if you think about it logically, conservatives are more likely going to be the ones in corporate america, the ones living healthier and more responsible lives, the ones owning businesses with huge sums of associates and going smoke free.

Many people associate the bans with taking away freedoms, which conservatives do a much better job protecting, but conservationism is about not allowing the "one-offs" to trample on the rights of others.

Liberalism has brought to us the PC police, the single family complaining about things like Halloween causing schools to knee-jerk react, or municipalities to remove Nativity scenes and things like that.

So, to say this is a right or a left thing is really narrow minded at this point...I think its more about the majority saying, enough.

If you cannot keep it to yourself, then you have to take it somewhere where it bothers no one (ie outside) or in this case off campus. When your rights to your personal activities, trample on anyone elses right to not participate by forcing them to involuntarily participate, then its a problem.

Similar to loud music, littering, not owing your lawn, etc.

Judged:

5

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TruthBeTold

Farmington, MI

#3 Yesterday
Mowing*

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Advocate

United States

#4 Yesterday
Clobber wrote:
Dumbass liberals tacking every right away! FKN mentality sick dumbass generation.
It's about freedom and rights and all this country was founded on. No damn liberal will control my life and tell me what I can and can't do! And Goverment will never get full control of our lives!

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jim Lively

Terre Haute, IN

#5 Yesterday
Trump Advocate wrote:
<quoted text>It's about freedom and rights and all this country was founded on. No damn liberal will control my life and tell me what I can and can't do! And Goverment will never get full control of our lives!
You got that right!

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simple Solution

United States

#7 14 hrs ago
If the smoking pavilions are in a place that is bothering some people, then move them. Although, if it is outdoors, it shouldn't matter very much anyway. And second hand smoke is harmless, just in case that needs pointing out for anybody.

The notion that this has any kind of support is absolute crap. I would say that about 80 to 90 percent of the people are against this. Probably higher than that. Most people want to see all smoking bans reversed, except in the case of a fire hazard, such as at a gas pump or in a fireworks store.

The solution is to keep the smoking pavilions. Also, allow smoking in dorm rooms, as long as both roommates are okay with it. That is something that would have support.

Everybody knows by now that smoke doesn't go from one room to another. Dumdum will probably come on and whine about me pointing that out, but sorry, it's the truth. Not enough to smell it, which is the only thing that would matter. Second hand smoke is completely harmless, just in case anybody was unaware of that.

But the notion that this kind of stupidity has any kind of support at all, is absolute bunk!

Furthermore, more people are about to start getting involved in local elections (who have never done so before), so these people had better watch out. If they do this, they just might be unemployed in a few years, or whenever the next election is for them.

Judged:

8

6

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 13 min Trumpno1fan 4
News Exodus refugee group 'deeply troubled' by Trump... 31 min Bro 8
Chelsea Walker 43 min Drug Lord 42
Is It there a home movie with one of the Barto... (May '11) 1 hr Tellthetruth 9
All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques... 1 hr Jack 30
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 1 hr realer 25
best bar in terre haute (Jan '15) 1 hr Duh 27
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 2 hr Eye Roll 27
First Financial Sold 11 hr Wondering 10
Longhorn Steakhouse Sat pushbutton 20
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 29 at 10:55AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC