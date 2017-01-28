Cigarettes
There are 6 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from Yesterday, titled Cigarettes. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:
A student-led organization at Indiana State University is working to make the university a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus. The Tribune Star reports Tobacco-Free Blue was founded last spring to advocate for more limits at the university's Terre Haute campus, which is primarily tobacco free but has some outdoor designated smoking areas.
#1 Yesterday
Dumbass liberals tacking every right away! FKN mentality sick dumbass generation.
#2 Yesterday
Do you really think at this point in time that its a partisan thing?
I mean if you think about it logically, conservatives are more likely going to be the ones in corporate america, the ones living healthier and more responsible lives, the ones owning businesses with huge sums of associates and going smoke free.
Many people associate the bans with taking away freedoms, which conservatives do a much better job protecting, but conservationism is about not allowing the "one-offs" to trample on the rights of others.
Liberalism has brought to us the PC police, the single family complaining about things like Halloween causing schools to knee-jerk react, or municipalities to remove Nativity scenes and things like that.
So, to say this is a right or a left thing is really narrow minded at this point...I think its more about the majority saying, enough.
If you cannot keep it to yourself, then you have to take it somewhere where it bothers no one (ie outside) or in this case off campus. When your rights to your personal activities, trample on anyone elses right to not participate by forcing them to involuntarily participate, then its a problem.
Similar to loud music, littering, not owing your lawn, etc.
#3 Yesterday
Mowing*
United States
#4 Yesterday
It's about freedom and rights and all this country was founded on. No damn liberal will control my life and tell me what I can and can't do! And Goverment will never get full control of our lives!
#5 Yesterday
You got that right!
United States
#7 14 hrs ago
If the smoking pavilions are in a place that is bothering some people, then move them. Although, if it is outdoors, it shouldn't matter very much anyway. And second hand smoke is harmless, just in case that needs pointing out for anybody.
The notion that this has any kind of support is absolute crap. I would say that about 80 to 90 percent of the people are against this. Probably higher than that. Most people want to see all smoking bans reversed, except in the case of a fire hazard, such as at a gas pump or in a fireworks store.
The solution is to keep the smoking pavilions. Also, allow smoking in dorm rooms, as long as both roommates are okay with it. That is something that would have support.
Everybody knows by now that smoke doesn't go from one room to another. Dumdum will probably come on and whine about me pointing that out, but sorry, it's the truth. Not enough to smell it, which is the only thing that would matter. Second hand smoke is completely harmless, just in case anybody was unaware of that.
But the notion that this kind of stupidity has any kind of support at all, is absolute bunk!
Furthermore, more people are about to start getting involved in local elections (who have never done so before), so these people had better watch out. If they do this, they just might be unemployed in a few years, or whenever the next election is for them.
