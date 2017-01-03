Children's choir, youth orchestra spr...

Children's choir, youth orchestra spring auditions set

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Terre Haute Children's Choir offers three different groups to accommodate the singing experiences of all children, ages 7 and up. Children may progress to the more advanced choirs through bi-annual auditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Myranda akers and James mauhrin 5 min Britt 5
Good dui attorney? 48 min Hugert 12
Wake up 1 hr Cash 4 Turdz 2
Remember when... 1 hr Cash 4 Turdz 2
Fecal matter coming out my bum when I sit on t... 1 hr Mayor Duck 3
Shahadys pension. 2 hr Wing wang 26
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 2 hr Will you please 13
Krogers-Please Read! 2 hr Fecal matter 23
agave bar closed 7 hr Chris Johnson-Duke 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Dr Dan 1,784
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,649 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,094

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC