Chicago man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

Brandon Segers, 26, was arrested for criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and theft for being in possession of a stolen vehicle license place. Police report a suspicious vehicle was seen near the Red Roof Inn, and when officers ran the license plate it returned as being registered to a different vehicle that had been reported stolen.

