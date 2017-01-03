Chicago man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit
Brandon Segers, 26, was arrested for criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and theft for being in possession of a stolen vehicle license place. Police report a suspicious vehicle was seen near the Red Roof Inn, and when officers ran the license plate it returned as being registered to a different vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Painter- THN Athletic Director ??? (Jul '15)
|7 min
|Clinkerman34
|112
|Fire on Liberty and 21st
|17 min
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|15
|To the idiots who like Duke Bennett
|30 min
|New World
|6
|Mayor Duke announces Sears will stay open!
|1 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|Bill Simrell locked up
|1 hr
|Daddys lil girl
|4
|Macys
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|10
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|4 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Shahadys pension.
|4 hr
|New World
|7
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Diesel
|1,776
|First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees
|8 hr
|Ohio
|38
|
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|10 hr
|Jesus
|11
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Angel
|42
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC