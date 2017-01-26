Chase, crash leads to charges

7 hrs ago

A Williamsport man was jailed after fleeing from police and crashing a car early Thursday on U.S. 36 in Vermillion County. Kyle W. Holman 24, was booked on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

