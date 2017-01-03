Cayuga Station eagle viewing day cancelled
Duke Energy Indiana's 2017 Eagle Viewing Day, originally scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Cayuga Generation Station, has been cancelled. The station underwent an emergency 100-day outage this fall, and so workers were unable to implement the necessary public safety plans for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krogers-Please Read!
|2 min
|WhatAJoke
|34
|Brandy Cronkhite I still love you.
|4 min
|Brandyc
|7
|VCSC to Retain Auditors
|1 hr
|Public Education
|15
|6th ave
|1 hr
|Miley
|27
|Naming Welfare Moochers
|1 hr
|Summer
|16
|Ban Pitbulls from T H
|2 hr
|Barf
|28
|The Tribune Star Can Shove your Commie Paper Wh... (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Barf
|22
|agave bar closed
|4 hr
|Chicago
|12
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC