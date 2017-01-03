Cayuga Station eagle viewing day canc...

Cayuga Station eagle viewing day cancelled

Duke Energy Indiana's 2017 Eagle Viewing Day, originally scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Cayuga Generation Station, has been cancelled. The station underwent an emergency 100-day outage this fall, and so workers were unable to implement the necessary public safety plans for the event.

