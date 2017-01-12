Casino gets heavy attention at Crackerbarrel Session

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza What he's working on: State Rep. Bruce Borders, left, discusses what legislation he is working on during a legislative Crackerbarrel Session on Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Raise the wage: New Goshen resident Mike Papinchock asks legislators when they will stop thinking that citizens can make a living on minimum wage, during the legislative Crackerbarrel Session on Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.