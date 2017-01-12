Casino gets heavy attention at Crackerbarrel Session
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza What he's working on: State Rep. Bruce Borders, left, discusses what legislation he is working on during a legislative Crackerbarrel Session on Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Raise the wage: New Goshen resident Mike Papinchock asks legislators when they will stop thinking that citizens can make a living on minimum wage, during the legislative Crackerbarrel Session on Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trash Control
|4 min
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|2
|Ursula longberger
|20 min
|Bo bo
|1
|Ashley Peters
|28 min
|Knowforsure
|19
|Matt & Brandy Creasey
|1 hr
|Done
|1
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|10
|Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Concerned friend
|116
|What happened to north thread about Robin Smith...
|3 hr
|Parent
|2
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|4 hr
|Parent
|29
|agave bar closed
|10 hr
|isu
|41
|New Casino
|18 hr
|Duke defender
|35
|VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Great news
|72
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC