Brainstorming session brings ideas for growth of Downtown Terre Haute Farmers Market
Candace Minster acknowledged after a special brainstorming session of the Downtown Terre Haute Farmers Market, for which she serves as president of the board, that the markets haven't been going perfectly over the last couple years. "We've noticed a decrease in foot traffic ... and also a decrease in some vendors," Minster told the Tribune-Star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my poop stinks (Dec '13)
|2 min
|Drinking buddy
|8
|Who spreads their seed in the flower garden? (Feb '14)
|3 min
|Not gambling
|5
|Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14)
|5 min
|Take a swing
|10
|Really??? Snow tomorrow??? (Sep '15)
|6 min
|Danny
|9
|Girls who toot (Feb '13)
|8 min
|Merle
|131
|Plastic bags (Feb '13)
|10 min
|Granmama
|117
|Do you like hot pockets!? (Jun '13)
|12 min
|Lester
|7
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|25 min
|Franks
|1,792
|Krogers-Please Read!
|2 hr
|Tameika
|40
|New Casino
|2 hr
|Jane
|12
|agave bar closed
|2 hr
|nose
|21
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC