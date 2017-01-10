Brainstorming session brings ideas fo...

Brainstorming session brings ideas for growth of Downtown Terre Haute Farmers Market

23 hrs ago

Candace Minster acknowledged after a special brainstorming session of the Downtown Terre Haute Farmers Market, for which she serves as president of the board, that the markets haven't been going perfectly over the last couple years. "We've noticed a decrease in foot traffic ... and also a decrease in some vendors," Minster told the Tribune-Star.

