Boy, 14, found fatally shot outside Indianapolis restaurant
Indianapolis police say a 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot on the city's northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded Monday night to reports that a person had been shot outside a Popeyes chicken restaurant.
