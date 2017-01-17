Boxwood blight confirmed in Illinois

Boxwood blight confirmed in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Symptoms of boxwood blight include leaf spots, stem cankers, and defoliation. Leaf spots usually appear as light or dark brown circular lesions, often surrounded by a large yellow halo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 23 min pick 1,828
William Sapp/ Gibault 1 hr PSA 3
Want a free fck 1 hr Ready Kitty 8
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 1 hr LMTS 24
Sick Of The Garbage 1 hr black toy 4 wf 11
All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques... 2 hr Jack 20
Liberalism has become a cult religion 2 hr Jeff D 21
Gary The Mail Man 2 hr Former neighbor 31
New Casino 6 hr Duke defender 58
Frank The Geeb Fennell Sun citizen Kane 12
The murdering tatooed freak Sun umad 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 23 at 10:52AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC