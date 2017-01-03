Boutique sets Saturday grand opening, ribbon cutting
The grand opening of Sassy Southern Chic Boutique at 104 N. Second St. in Marshall, Ill., is set for Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. CST hosted by the Marshall Chamber Of Commerce. Sassy Southern Chic is a true boutiqu,e offering only six of each item.
|
