Boutique sets Saturday grand opening,...

Boutique sets Saturday grand opening, ribbon cutting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The grand opening of Sassy Southern Chic Boutique at 104 N. Second St. in Marshall, Ill., is set for Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. CST hosted by the Marshall Chamber Of Commerce. Sassy Southern Chic is a true boutiqu,e offering only six of each item.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
6th ave 30 min Jared 12
Chelsea Walker 1 hr Who hasnt 35
THPD We Are Watching You 1 hr WhatAJoke 2
Watch out Otha is getting out 1 hr Failed system 3
Fire on Liberty and 21st 2 hr Really 18
agave bar closed 2 hr Bud 9
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 2 hr Decisions 22
Krogers-Please Read! 8 hr American Idol 25
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr Interesting 1,785
Shahadys pension. Sat Wing wang 26
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC