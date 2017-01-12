There are on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A bill intended to ban transgender individuals in Indiana from changing a birth certificate to reflect their gender identity will not receive a hearing. The bill, authored by State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, had been assigned to the House Committee on Public Health.

