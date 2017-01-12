Borders' controversial bill looks dea...

Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A bill intended to ban transgender individuals in Indiana from changing a birth certificate to reflect their gender identity will not receive a hearing. The bill, authored by State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, had been assigned to the House Committee on Public Health.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
isu

Winchester, KY

#1 57 min ago
Bruce Borders is an idiot living in the past. He's part of the problem with Indiana government. This weak attempt at passing backwards assed legislation is a case in point.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stars8003

Plano, TX

#2 37 min ago
hai ne mature guys want to dominate me? K iK me on sweetlipz.73 (im a woman
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
casey atterson 55 min Anonymous 3
Katie Nash 1 hr Dania 11
Plastic bags (Feb '13) 1 hr Victor 118
nasty loghan morris 1 hr Coming for you 15
Krogers-Please Read! 4 hr I pooped in my pants 46
Bill Simrell locked up 4 hr Pitts Lover 16
Jeff Taylor (Nov '11) 4 hr Pitts Lover 63
agave bar closed 5 hr Free 37
VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14) 5 hr Great news 72
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 8 hr North teacher 21
New Casino 10 hr Duke defender 28
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 15 hr Truth 1,797
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 13 at 12:58PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC