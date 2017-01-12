Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing.
A bill intended to ban transgender individuals in Indiana from changing a birth certificate to reflect their gender identity will not receive a hearing. The bill, authored by State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, had been assigned to the House Committee on Public Health.
#1 57 min ago
Bruce Borders is an idiot living in the past. He's part of the problem with Indiana government. This weak attempt at passing backwards assed legislation is a case in point.
#2 37 min ago
