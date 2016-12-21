Blue Angels to fly in Terre Haute air show in 2018

The summer of 2018 will bring a return of U.S. military pilots as the U.S. Navy Flight Squadron, the "Blue Angels", has scheduled a show Aug. 18 and 19 at Terre Haute Regional Airport. The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2017 and 63 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2018, including Terre Haute.

