Blue Angels to fly in Terre Haute air...

Blue Angels to fly in Terre Haute air show in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The summer of 2018 will bring a return of U.S. military pilots as the U.S. Navy Flight Squadron, the "Blue Angels", has scheduled a show Aug. 18 and 19 at Terre Haute Regional Airport. The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2017 and 63 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2018, including Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing Authority "cops" Security 17 min tar heel fan 26
Daymon Langley has HPV 2 hr Second Amendment 51
Family attorneys 2 hr JJ 4
Cris "coop" cooper 2 hr Two cents 4
Channel 2 Amazons Muslim Package Delivery 3 hr ISU 2
Joey Douglas 3 hr goad teef 2
Facebook Moms (Jan '15) 3 hr Heather 40
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 4 hr Skeptic 8
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 18 hr Skeptic 1,770
Beware people of the north side... Mon Maple 9
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) Sun C Akers 141
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC