Blue Angels coming to Terre Haute for show in 2018
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight exhibition team plans to be at Terre Haute Regional Airport in 2018. The Tribune Star reports that the Blue Angels will give a show Aug. 18-19, 2018, at the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police scanner??
|33 min
|Tom
|18
|Nikki is pregnant
|35 min
|ninth st
|10
|Who is the meth head bartender at the legion on...
|44 min
|Tom
|1
|Shahadys pension.
|49 min
|Mrs Shahady
|6
|Backyard Leisure Behind the Mall In TH
|1 hr
|Duke Defender
|3
|Bill Simrell locked up
|1 hr
|Shaniqua
|2
|Jeff Taylor (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Shaniqua
|55
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Diesel
|1,776
|First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees
|4 hr
|Ohio
|38
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|5 hr
|Jesus
|11
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|Angel
|42
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|Tue
|North teacher
|22
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC