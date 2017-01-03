Blue Angels coming to Terre Haute for...

Blue Angels coming to Terre Haute for show in 2018

14 hrs ago

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight exhibition team plans to be at Terre Haute Regional Airport in 2018. The Tribune Star reports that the Blue Angels will give a show Aug. 18-19, 2018, at the airport.

