Authorities: Woman arrested in Muncie murder-for-hire plot

The girlfriend of a man who authorities say made and planted an explosive device that led police to evacuate part of the Muncie's downtown in December is accused of trying to hire a hit man. The Star Press reports 49-year-old Tamara M. Olis was arrested by Delaware County sheriff's deputies Tuesday and is preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

