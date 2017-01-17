Authorities: Woman arrested in Muncie murder-for-hire plot
The girlfriend of a man who authorities say made and planted an explosive device that led police to evacuate part of the Muncie's downtown in December is accused of trying to hire a hit man. The Star Press reports 49-year-old Tamara M. Olis was arrested by Delaware County sheriff's deputies Tuesday and is preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin Balder dating a 16 yr old
|20 min
|ErikaRoach
|7
|Chavas Mexican grill
|33 min
|I pooped in my pants
|53
|The murdering tatooed freak
|38 min
|liberal
|5
|Mayor: Terre Haute must invest in itself to kee...
|1 hr
|Duke defender
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Peter Cotton Tail
|1,814
|Mayor Dukes State of the City
|1 hr
|Skeptic
|3
|THQM track moving out
|1 hr
|In the know
|6
|Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Friend
|54
|New Casino
|16 hr
|Retiree
|49
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|16 hr
|Just Sayin
|35
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC