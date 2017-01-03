Authorities suspect release of additi...

Authorities suspect release of additive in gas smell reports

9 hrs ago

Authorities say they suspect the release of an additive that's used to warn people about leaking natural gas is to blame for reports of an odor in central Indiana. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency says authorities on Sunday got dozens of calls about the smell of natural gas in Carmel-area homes and businesses.

