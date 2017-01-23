Authorities: Body of missing boy, 2, ...

Authorities: Body of missing boy, 2, found in Indiana creek

22 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Authorities say the body of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found in a creek in southern Indiana. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says William G. Roberts was last seen playing near the creek Saturday afternoon.

Terre Haute, IN

