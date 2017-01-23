Authorities: Body of missing boy, 2, found in Indiana creek
Authorities say the body of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found in a creek in southern Indiana. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says William G. Roberts was last seen playing near the creek Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Maples (Oct '13)
|19 min
|The real Leanne
|14
|Who are some of the worst drug dealers in town? (May '10)
|45 min
|Snitch
|134
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|49 min
|Now_What-
|4
|Carrie Pohlman
|53 min
|Gotem
|17
|Diamond whites baby dies because of incest
|1 hr
|Jaybrion
|15
|Favorite Salad Spot?
|1 hr
|Gary
|3
|Same old Terrible Haute
|3 hr
|1nterstate
|9
|Gary The Mail Man
|9 hr
|Come on Jan really
|34
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Its not
|1,830
|Sick Of The Garbage
|16 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC