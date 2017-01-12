Arrests made in connection with Fourth Avenue shooting; victim dies
A Terre Haute woman has died and two people have been arrested in connection with a Friday morning shooting in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. The victim has been identified as Katie Nash, 28, of Terre Haute.
