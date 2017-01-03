Arrests made in anti-Semitic gravestone vandalism in Scottsburg
Scottsburg police have arrested three people, including a juvenile, in connection with anti-Semitic vandalism on a gravestone in Scottsburg Cemetery. Scottsburg resident Jarin Gladstein told police Monday that his grandparents' gravestone at the cemetery in Beechwood Park was tagged with graffiti.
