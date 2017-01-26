Arrest Made In Terre Haute Shooting CaseThursday, January 26An arrest ...

Arrest Made In Terre Haute Shooting C...

On January 13th, Brandon Shorter and Dennis Deluca were reported as victims in shooting incident. Shorter was hit in the head multiple times while Deluca was reported to have been shot in the upper torso.

