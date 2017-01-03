Anderson resident to make television ...

Anderson resident to make television debut on MTV's 'Are You the One?'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

MTV Hayden Weaver, 24, of Anderson will appear in the fifth season of MTV's reality show "Are You the One?" The new season of "Are You the One?" premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday on MTV. The cast poses for this MTV photo in October during filming in Dominican Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 2 min USMC 15
Allah Will Take Over 6 min USMC 5
Jimmy Maples (Oct '13) 2 hr Shameless 12
News US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up t... 4 hr panties9688 4
News US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ... 5 hr Extasy800 25
Michele Richardson 6 hr Yum Yum 1
Myranda akers and James mauhrin 7 hr Britt 5
Shahadys pension. 9 hr Wing wang 26
Krogers-Please Read! 9 hr Fecal matter 23
agave bar closed 15 hr Chris Johnson-Duke 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 16 hr Dr Dan 1,784
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,672

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC