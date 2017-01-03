Anderson resident to make television debut on MTV's 'Are You the One?'
MTV Hayden Weaver, 24, of Anderson will appear in the fifth season of MTV's reality show "Are You the One?" The new season of "Are You the One?" premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday on MTV. The cast poses for this MTV photo in October during filming in Dominican Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
