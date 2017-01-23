Adventurous squirrel causes power out...

Adventurous squirrel causes power outage in southern Vigo County

A squirrel crawled into the Allendale Substation on Tuesday afternoon, making contact with high-voltage wires and temporarily causing a power outage for about 5,000 Duke Energy customers. Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy, said the incident happened about 2 p.m. Power was restored about 45 to 50 minutes later.

