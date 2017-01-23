Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at a...

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

This May 25, 1964 file photo shows Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore, co-stars of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" backstage at the Palladium with their Emmys for best actor and actress in a series at the Television Academy's 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. FILE - This March 31, 1981 file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 53rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

