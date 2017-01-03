A year in review: The top Terre Haute...

A year in review: The top Terre Haute crime stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

From tragic homicide investigations, unsolved arsons and a local school corporation under fire; all were among the city of Terre Haute's major crime stories in 2016. You might remember the first homicide of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Taylor (Nov '11) 9 min I KNOW 52
Facebook Moms (Jan '15) 11 min Truth Is 41
Terre town baseball 39 min Northsider 5
Can I trust Lyman Roberts? 46 min Danny 5
Housing Authority "cops" Security 58 min lol 36
Olivia Humphries (Jun '13) 1 hr black toy 4 wf 4
News GOP backs gas tax hike, other driving fees 1 hr Skeptic 3
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 7 hr Precum 10
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic 20 hr North teacher 22
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Mon Skeptic 1,770
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 04 at 1:53PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC