30-year sentence handed mother in death of 4-month-old
A 30-year prison sentence has been handed a 21-year-old Muncie woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son. Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees on Thursday handed the sentence to Sheryl Ashley Wallace despite her statement putting much of the blame for the death of her 4-month-old son, Jensen, on her ex-husband.
|
