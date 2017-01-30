30-year sentence handed mother in death of 4-month-old

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed a 21-year-old Muncie woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son. Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees on Thursday handed the sentence to Sheryl Ashley Wallace despite her statement putting much of the blame for the death of her 4-month-old son, Jensen, on her ex-husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.