30-year sentence handed mother in dea...

30-year sentence handed mother in death of 4-month-old

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed a 21-year-old Muncie woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son. Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees on Thursday handed the sentence to Sheryl Ashley Wallace despite her statement putting much of the blame for the death of her 4-month-old son, Jensen, on her ex-husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you sick of paying for blacks welfare checks 7 min Chris Johnson-Duke 9
Shahadys pension. 18 min Public Education 21
Can I trust Lyman Roberts? 18 min Bitch 27
Ban Pitbulls from T H 26 min ruffruff 13
Macys 58 min Noter 16
News US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ... 1 hr The Real Donald T... 15
News McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon 1 hr dogman 20
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Sunset 1,780
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 18 hr Ben 12
First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees Thu Ohio 38
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC