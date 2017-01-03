2 charged in death of Henderson Count...

2 charged in death of Henderson County student

Read more: Tribune-Star

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old Henderson County High School student dead. The Evansville Courier & Press reports a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bumphus on a charge of first-degree assault and 18-year-old Elijah Roberts for murder.

