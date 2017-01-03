2 charged in death of Henderson County student
Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old Henderson County High School student dead. The Evansville Courier & Press reports a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bumphus on a charge of first-degree assault and 18-year-old Elijah Roberts for murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|16 min
|Diesel
|1,776
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|35 min
|Truth
|24
|Macys
|54 min
|calm voice
|3
|Housing authority fake cops
|1 hr
|Lifetime
|1
|Shahadys pension.
|1 hr
|Skeptic
|5
|First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees
|2 hr
|Ohio
|38
|Duke Energy scandal (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Elizabeth England
|11
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|4 hr
|Jesus
|11
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Angel
|42
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC