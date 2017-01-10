10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Jennifer Pinckney , widow of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, leaves federal court Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Charleston, after a jury sentenced Dylann Roof to death for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My wife has terrible looking breasts (Apr '14)
|7 min
|Bruce
|24
|Is TGIFridays closing?
|8 min
|Duke defender
|1
|Mickey Mouse (Feb '13)
|17 min
|Sec C
|114
|Globalism Is The Future
|20 min
|fcn49rh04hjpsdjgjkhw
|6
|Ever had to crap in your hand? (Apr '14)
|23 min
|What the h
|12
|McDonald's put tartar sauce on my fish filet (Feb '14)
|26 min
|i am a father
|14
|Looking for used condoms, where can I buy them ... (Feb '12)
|30 min
|Bwaaaains
|21
|agave bar closed
|45 min
|bus rider
|17
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|53 min
|Duke defender
|1,788
|VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|Friend of Dan
|66
|
|VCSC to Retain Auditors
|1 hr
|Truth
|25
|Krogers-Please Read!
|2 hr
|Grammer geauxroux
|36
