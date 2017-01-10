10 Things to Know for Wednesday

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Jennifer Pinckney , widow of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, leaves federal court Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Charleston, after a jury sentenced Dylann Roof to death for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My wife has terrible looking breasts (Apr '14) 7 min Bruce 24
Is TGIFridays closing? 8 min Duke defender 1
Mickey Mouse (Feb '13) 17 min Sec C 114
Globalism Is The Future 20 min fcn49rh04hjpsdjgjkhw 6
Ever had to crap in your hand? (Apr '14) 23 min What the h 12
McDonald's put tartar sauce on my fish filet (Feb '14) 26 min i am a father 14
Looking for used condoms, where can I buy them ... (Feb '12) 30 min Bwaaaains 21
agave bar closed 45 min bus rider 17
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 53 min Duke defender 1,788
VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14) 1 hr Friend of Dan 66
VCSC to Retain Auditors 1 hr Truth 25
Krogers-Please Read! 2 hr Grammer geauxroux 36
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 11 at 10:27AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,271

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC