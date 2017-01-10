10 Things to Know for Tuesday
After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is called off, as crews complete their Indian Ocean search without a trace. Turkish authorities capture the gunman who carried out the deadly New Year's assault, with officials saying that the suspect is an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and carried out the attack on behalf of IS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|8 min
|Just Sayin
|20
|Chavas Mexican grill
|9 min
|Just Sayin
|33
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|15 min
|Wise Geek
|27
|Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16)
|19 min
|Wondering
|38
|Place/People to hook up?
|52 min
|Kid
|5
|my thing smells real bad (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Carol
|19
|McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon
|1 hr
|Truth
|36
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|THN
|1,803
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|5 hr
|Dirk
|43
|agave bar closed
|9 hr
|absinthe drinker
|49
|New Casino
|10 hr
|hombreviejo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC