10 Things to Know for Tuesday

10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is called off, as crews complete their Indian Ocean search without a trace. Turkish authorities capture the gunman who carried out the deadly New Year's assault, with officials saying that the suspect is an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and carried out the attack on behalf of IS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar... 8 min Just Sayin 20
Chavas Mexican grill 9 min Just Sayin 33
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 15 min Wise Geek 27
Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16) 19 min Wondering 38
Place/People to hook up? 52 min Kid 5
my thing smells real bad (Dec '13) 1 hr Carol 19
News McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon 1 hr Truth 36
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr THN 1,803
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 5 hr Dirk 43
agave bar closed 9 hr absinthe drinker 49
New Casino 10 hr hombreviejo 42
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 16 at 1:24PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC