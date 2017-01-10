10 Things to Know for Friday

10 Things to Know for Friday

Tribune-Star

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Jan. 27. Will Mexico be footing the bill or American consumers? If a border tax is imposed, what items would become more expensive? Is this even legal? It's welcome news for Trump backers who say they're glad the president is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises. British Prime Minister Theresa May, a friendly ally who hopes to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream, is poised to visit the White House.

