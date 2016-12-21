World War II veteran who left school ...

World War II veteran who left school to serve gets diploma

A veteran who had to leave his Illinois high school to serve in World War II has received his diploma. The Daily Southtown reports that Ronald Pesavento and many classmates were drafted and ordered to serve in the Army in 1943.

