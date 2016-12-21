Woman faces robbery, kidnapping charges
A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a Dec. 19 incident at a house on North 35th Street. Raychel B. Hatcher, 33, also faces a pending charge of kidnapping, according to Vigo County Jail book-in information.
