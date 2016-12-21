Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 30, 2016
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|641 Bypass
|4 min
|Butch
|34
|Mentally challenged boy with football gear
|51 min
|Corky
|4
|County Office
|1 hr
|Coworkers
|3
|Raychel Hatcher? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Knowsbetter
|12
|Carl loster
|2 hr
|Thautehottie
|4
|guy's with big peckers in town
|2 hr
|krok
|6
|Wondering
|5 hr
|krok
|1
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|10 hr
|Parent
|12
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Friend of Bill
|140
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Truth
|1,754
|
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|22 hr
|Dr Dan
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC