Utility worker's death still being investigated
WIN Energy released a statement on Thursday morning about the death, and company CEO Thomas Gregory said it could be a while before the investigation is complete. "WIN Energy REMC has suffered a great loss with the passing of Ray Lockhart, line specialist in the Sullivan district," the company statement said.
Read more at Tribune-Star.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military to execute soldier in Terre Haute?
|59 min
|Butch
|5
|New Jail really a Disguise for Detention Center...
|1 hr
|Jack
|14
|County Office
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|1
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|1 hr
|sullivan bad b
|17
|Mentally challenged boy with football gear
|1 hr
|Theodora Bundy
|2
|Chelsea Walker
|1 hr
|One Night
|29
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|1,753
|641 Bypass
|3 hr
|Bitch
|32
|THPD Dog neglect
|3 hr
|Jack Elam
|34
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|5 hr
|Dr Dan
|18
