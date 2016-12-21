Union Hospital, Union Hospital Clinton receive 4-Star consumer ratings
Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton, both part of Union Health System, have received 4-Star ratings, according to the most recently released data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The ratings, released this week, are based on direct patient feedback as measured by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.
