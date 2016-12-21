Texas policeman and wanted man shot by fellow officer trying to subdue the suspect
A Weatherford police officer called to back up a fellow officer scuffling with a man wanted on an outstanding warrant Thursday night wounded both when he fired his revolver in an attempt to subdue the criminal suspect. The wounded officer, Chris Bumpass, and the unidentified suspect were taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
