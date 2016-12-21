Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' ...

Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to emergency scanner broadcaster

There are 7 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 10 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to emergency scanner broadcaster. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Terre Haute police insist a Texas-based broadcaster of scanner traffic must stop airing its radio transmissions, but the broadcaster is balking, saying it may fight the city in court. City Attorney Darrell "Eddie" Felling on Dec. 6 sent RadioReference.com LLC a letter asking that Terre Haute agencies "be removed from your broadcasting applications immediately."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#1 5 hrs ago
Liberal city crybabies and this is old news tribstar prestitute socialist news paper

http://forums.radioreference.com/attachments/... [

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John

Terre Haute, IN

#2 2 hrs ago
They need to understand that an Amateur Radio Operator has a right to install a scanner in a vehicle or a portable on his person and the city of or attorneys has no juridical rights to tell them they cannot listen directly.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John

Terre Haute, IN

#3 2 hrs ago
http://forums.radioreference.com/community-an...

Read all the threads!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Listen

Terre Haute, IN

#4 2 hrs ago
You have to wonder what the Terre Haute government is trying to hide from the people? Start looking for corruption there.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Listen

Terre Haute, IN

#5 2 hrs ago
Let's see, these are public employees protecting the public, driving vehicles purchase with public funds, using radios purchase with public funds, broadcasting on public frequencies, licensed by a public agency. I think the public has a right to know what they are doing. Encrypted transmissions should be limited to limited to the military and intelligence agencies.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DJ11DLN

Terre Haute, IN

#6 2 hrs ago
At the risk of getting this back on topic, THPD radio remains as it has been, with Dispatch clear and everything else enc. Vigo County Sheriff, dispatched out of the same room, remains completely clear.

I have heard nothing at all about this whole thing in the local news.

I don't know what started this but I would conjecture that the reasons cited in the filing aren't what is truly going on. Terre Haute has a long history of corruption and this may be simply the city attorney trying to make a name for himself preparatory to making a run at a higher office than the one he currently occupies. Not being a resident of Terre Haute or Vigo County, I'm not sure if Mr. Felling is elected or appointed. I do know that his family have been prominent attorneys in the area for a very long time.

That's my $0.02 on the subject. I'll keep my ears open but I suspect that when Donnie took down his feed, the whole thing became a moot point and Mr. Felling will be looking for something else to use to enhance his reputation.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Inverter

United States

#7 1 hr ago
How about putting the Internet broadcast on a 10-minute delay.
The law-abiding citizens still get to enjoy listening and the criminals loose their advantage.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 min Becky 1,739
THPD Dog neglect 17 min The D 19
News One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County 24 min Maple 4
Kailin at Denny's south 39 min Hello 8
News Female taken into custody after leaving the sce... 41 min Tater Ted 1
News Bloomington police get launchers that fire bean... 41 min Tater Ted 1
Raychel Grimes/Hatcher (Aug '15) 54 min hateAsnitch 4
Judge Reddy 2 hr LawDog 5
Is Tanoos still loose? 17 hr Roscoe P Coltrane 8
641 Bypass 18 hr questions 29
alyssa andrews channel 2 Wed peter 11
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at December 29 at 10:46AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC