Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to emergency scanner broadcaster
There are 7 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 10 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to emergency scanner broadcaster. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Terre Haute police insist a Texas-based broadcaster of scanner traffic must stop airing its radio transmissions, but the broadcaster is balking, saying it may fight the city in court. City Attorney Darrell "Eddie" Felling on Dec. 6 sent RadioReference.com LLC a letter asking that Terre Haute agencies "be removed from your broadcasting applications immediately."
#1 5 hrs ago
Liberal city crybabies and this is old news tribstar prestitute socialist news paper
#2 2 hrs ago
They need to understand that an Amateur Radio Operator has a right to install a scanner in a vehicle or a portable on his person and the city of or attorneys has no juridical rights to tell them they cannot listen directly.
#3 2 hrs ago
Read all the threads!!!!!
#4 2 hrs ago
You have to wonder what the Terre Haute government is trying to hide from the people? Start looking for corruption there.
#5 2 hrs ago
Let's see, these are public employees protecting the public, driving vehicles purchase with public funds, using radios purchase with public funds, broadcasting on public frequencies, licensed by a public agency. I think the public has a right to know what they are doing. Encrypted transmissions should be limited to limited to the military and intelligence agencies.
#6 2 hrs ago
At the risk of getting this back on topic, THPD radio remains as it has been, with Dispatch clear and everything else enc. Vigo County Sheriff, dispatched out of the same room, remains completely clear.
I have heard nothing at all about this whole thing in the local news.
I don't know what started this but I would conjecture that the reasons cited in the filing aren't what is truly going on. Terre Haute has a long history of corruption and this may be simply the city attorney trying to make a name for himself preparatory to making a run at a higher office than the one he currently occupies. Not being a resident of Terre Haute or Vigo County, I'm not sure if Mr. Felling is elected or appointed. I do know that his family have been prominent attorneys in the area for a very long time.
That's my $0.02 on the subject. I'll keep my ears open but I suspect that when Donnie took down his feed, the whole thing became a moot point and Mr. Felling will be looking for something else to use to enhance his reputation.
United States
#7 1 hr ago
How about putting the Internet broadcast on a 10-minute delay.
The law-abiding citizens still get to enjoy listening and the criminals loose their advantage.
