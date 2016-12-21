Terre Haute man faces sexual battery ...

Terre Haute man faces sexual battery accusation

Dominick Iacobazzi, 68, was arrested by city police Dec. 22 after he was profiled on Crime Stoppers as police sought tips to his identity. The store employee told police a man approached her, said she would make a good stripper and asked her to perform a lap dance in a changing room.

