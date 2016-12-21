Terre Haute man faces sexual battery accusation
Dominick Iacobazzi, 68, was arrested by city police Dec. 22 after he was profiled on Crime Stoppers as police sought tips to his identity. The store employee told police a man approached her, said she would make a good stripper and asked her to perform a lap dance in a changing room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Peters
|2 min
|Self defense
|2
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|6 min
|Responsible
|5
|Mentally challenged boy with football gear
|47 min
|Theodora Bundy
|1
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|1 hr
|BrotherB
|16
|THPD Dog neglect
|1 hr
|Macho Man
|27
|Wtwo and dependability
|1 hr
|Hey
|4
|Chelsea Walker
|2 hr
|Huggies
|27
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|2 hr
|get real
|12
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Sunset
|1,747
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC