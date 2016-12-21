Terre Haute Children's Museum hosts New Year's Noon celebration

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake New headwear: Cohen Vanatti waits as Renee Henry makes sure his crown is the right size at the Terre Haute Children's Museum's New Years Noon Celebration. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake The queen's crown: Renee Henry puts a crown on Lylah Grzelak during the Terre Haute Children's Museum's New Year's Noon Celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.