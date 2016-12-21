There are on the WJOL-AM Joliet story from 18 hrs ago, titled Teen Spends Entire Paycheck on Family Who Couldna t Afford Christmas. In it, WJOL-AM Joliet reports that:

A 16-year-old girl made one family's Christmas extra special this year after spending her paycheck on gifts for a mom and her four boys in need. Abby Meehan was working a double shift at her cashier's job at Baesler's Market on Christmas Eve when she learned that customer Cory Swetland was unable to afford to buy presents for her children.

