Teen Spends Entire Paycheck on Family Who Couldna t Afford Christmas
There are 1 comment on the WJOL-AM Joliet story from 18 hrs ago, titled Teen Spends Entire Paycheck on Family Who Couldna t Afford Christmas.
A 16-year-old girl made one family's Christmas extra special this year after spending her paycheck on gifts for a mom and her four boys in need. Abby Meehan was working a double shift at her cashier's job at Baesler's Market on Christmas Eve when she learned that customer Cory Swetland was unable to afford to buy presents for her children.
#1 18 hrs ago
That's great!
