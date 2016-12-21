Stay warm, stay safe during cold months
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Stay warm, stay safe during cold months. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The weather phenomenon that brought frigid temperatures in early 2014 has made it's way back to the area, bringing with it lower temperatures and potentially higher heating costs. The polar vortex, a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's poles, weakens during winter months and hitches a ride on the jet stream to make its way to southern Canada and the northern U.S., according to the National weather service.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
What do you know about the weather!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|17 min
|the dean
|31
|Scott Schoffstall (Mar '11)
|19 min
|Over it
|40
|641 Bypass
|39 min
|Angry tax paying ...
|11
|Police dog neglected
|2 hr
|Macho Man
|18
|Who to trust
|2 hr
|XXX
|4
|alyssa andrews channel 2
|3 hr
|tim
|6
|Pervs using fb to hit on hurls while married
|3 hr
|Erin
|13
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|wondering
|1,734
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|17 hr
|HitopConverseAlls...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC