State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible casino in Terre Haute
There are 23 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible casino in Terre Haute. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
State Sen. Jon Ford announced he will author a bill during the 2017 legislative session that would permit the construction of a new gaming and entertainment facility in Terre Haute. According to a press release from Ford's office, the legislation would allow the owner of one of the state's longest-running gaming operations, Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun, to relocate up to half of its state-approved gambling games to a new gaming, dining and hotel venue in Terre Haute.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Mayor Duke is excited about this. Proposed location is at the I70 and 46. Mayor Duke is excited about cutting this ribbon. He has been working this project for two years and is appreciative that Sen Ford has consented to carry the bill. This will require Mayor Duke to be in Indianapolis a lot, lobbying legislators. This will be the turnaround for Terre Haute.
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Mayor Duke are a genius !!!
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Hooray for more Asian massage parlors!! Happy endings all around!
#4 Wednesday
Who owns the property where they want to build the casino.
#5 Wednesday
Doesn't Gibson own that whole zone?
#6 Wednesday
This is really exciting. I will be there to help Duke cut the ribbon. I mean, is this exciting or what? We are making Amerika great again.
#7 Wednesday
Mark my words: Gibson will buy the condemned industrial property south of Fairbanks Park and build his casino there. That property will be offered in a Vigo County Sheriff's Sale early next year.
Is the timing of that sale and this casino announcement a coincidence? Hell no. The conspiracy to do this goes back years!
#8 Wednesday
Mayor Duke has been working on this casino deal for a long time and he is working to locate it on the east side, the growth area of Terre Haute and also where his voters live. It is the natural location. He is excited that Indiana law has changed and casinos don't have to be riverside anymore. Revenue from this will allow the mayor to build new police and fire stations and give much needed raises. They are in their third year without raises.
#9 Wednesday
Crazy Selliken is taking control of the WET property away from Hagerman. The Sheriff's sale is part of that. Selliken will end up with the property. After that Selliken will probably try and sell it. Gibson and Selliken absolutely hate each other. And the property is a huge brownfield that will take years to clean up.
#10 Wednesday
And speaking of crazy, Duke Defender is certifiably crazy. And Duke has nothing to do with the casino except the city will get millions.
#11 Thursday
I guess that means Ford is a puppet for Gibson.
#12 Thursday
Just what this corrupt town needs gambling to enrich the elite filth to making driving in the area plus more crime explode. Duke, Gibsons, tax collectors will love it. Add more trash to trash. Drain the swamp first.
#13 Thursday
Here we go again with someone complaining about the additional traffic this would create. Don't build this, don't build that and the "not in my neighborhood mentality" that plagues the populace of this city, all because it would create more traffic.
For those of you who are so concerned with development and increased traffic, do everyone a favor and move to a small backwater town so you won't have to deal with it.
#14 Thursday
Mayor Duke is disappointed with the opposition to his casino project. The mayor is a Christian and a close friend of Vigo County's most prominent Christian, Prosecutor Terry. They were both strong backers of President Donald as were the overwhelming majority of our fellow white Christians. Let's not forget that President Donald has been one of the most successful casino owners in the country, including Indiana. Casinos will make Terre Haute great again!
United States
#15 Thursday
Now you know where the $3,000,000 mystery money came from.
#16 Thursday
What was the controversy that involved Ford a couple years ago?
#17 Thursday
As another poster pointed out, that property is poisoned. It will take years to untangle the mess that Hagerman and company made of it.
Speaking of Hagerman, he's been peddling this Gibson-wants-my-property-for-a -casino conspiracy theory since BEFORE the Feds sent him to prison.
Wondering if Hagerman's theory is true? Watch where the casino is built, IF Senator Ford can get his enabling legislation passed and the deal actually happens. Watch his poisoned riverfront property go unsold in the upcoming Sheriff's Sale - again.
Hagerman's conspiracy tales weren't true when he told them to the judge, and they're still ridiculous lies.
#18 Yesterday
Very interesting story..but if they are considering the 63 property, it really is not a very attractive location in my opinion....poor access, not any options for hotels, the land itself is too long and narrow, PLUS, we cannot forget a public school facility very closely located. In my opinion, it will not happen on 63!
#19 Yesterday
If Danny Tanoos and the rest of the Vigo Co School Mafia are hauled off to the pokey, this license could be applied to the school corp office as a casino. Same gig
#20 Yesterday
I am not in favor of a casino in Terre Haute. It invites more problems than it solves. There are better ways to solve our economic issues.
