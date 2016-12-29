State agency unsure when new Terre Ha...

State agency unsure when new Terre Haute bypass will open

State officials haven't set a date for fully opening the long-delayed bypass around Terre Haute after previously planning to do so this month. A retaining wall section collapsed beneath a bridge taking a local road over railroad tracks near a bypass interchange.

John

Terre Haute, IN

#1 1 hr ago
Will open in 2028?
