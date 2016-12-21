There are on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Indiana Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford announced on Wednesday that he will author a bill during the 2017 legislative session that would permit the construction of a new gaming and entertainment facility in Terre Haute. The legislation would allow the owner of one of the state's longest-running gaming operations, Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun, to relocate up to half of its state-approved gambling games to a new gaming, dining and hotel venue in Terre Haute.

