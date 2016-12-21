Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre H...

Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute

There are 15 comments on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Indiana Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford announced on Wednesday that he will author a bill during the 2017 legislative session that would permit the construction of a new gaming and entertainment facility in Terre Haute. The legislation would allow the owner of one of the state's longest-running gaming operations, Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun, to relocate up to half of its state-approved gambling games to a new gaming, dining and hotel venue in Terre Haute.

Join the discussion below

&5$;&

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Wednesday
And the red light district will be back!!!!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#2 Wednesday
I just got off the phone with Mayor Duke, and he's upset. Senator Ford is out there getting all of the credit for the new casino. How will the voters ever find out that it was Mayor Duke's hard work and relentless planning that brought these savvy gaming investors to Terre Haute?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Backward idiots

Winchester, KY

#3 Wednesday
[QUOTE who="&5$;&"] And the red light district will be back!!!![/QUOTE]

Lol, typical backwards, bible thumpers. This is notthe 1930's. Go to Evansville & see if this happens there.

Judged:

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Donald Trump

Jeffersonville, IN

#4 Wednesday
Thou shalt not Trump The Donald! It was I who arranged this as a reward for Vigo County's loyal vote this fall! It'll be yuuuuuge and I'll make Terre Haute great again! Pay no attention to Mike Pence behind the curtain.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff

Terre Haute, IN

#5 Thursday
Backward idiots wrote:
[QUOTE who="&5$;&"] And the red light district will be back!!!!"

Lol, typical backwards, bible thumpers. This is notthe 1930's. Go to Evansville & see if this happens there.
Typical Satan worshiper made this statements!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Invest

Fairmont, WV

#6 Thursday
The good news is that it won't be completed until after Idiot Bennett gets ousted as mayor next time so he won't take credit for the new revenue.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#7 Thursday
Invest wrote:
The good news is that it won't be completed until after Idiot Bennett gets ousted as mayor next time so he won't take credit for the new revenue.
Mayor Duke has made special arrangements for the groundbreaking, which he confidently predicts will happen next year. He will be flanked by his biggest supporters, a Dream Team of Vigo County Republican leadership: Prosecutor Modesitt, CEO Burks, Superintendent Tanoos, trusted advisors Mike and Kal Ellis, inauguration planner Derik Hagerman, Climatologist Dr. Selliken, Fire Cop Norm, Financier Gibson, Representative Morrison, and maybe Senator Ford (if there are enough shovels).

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fact

United States

#8 Thursday
Invest wrote:
The good news is that it won't be completed until after Idiot Bennett gets ousted as mayor next time so he won't take credit for the new revenue.
This is Senator Ford's project. If it works out, he gets the credit. Period.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
lol

Terre Haute, IN

#9 Yesterday
Duke defender wrote:
<quoted text>Mayor Duke has made special arrangements for the groundbreaking, which he confidently predicts will happen next year. He will be flanked by his biggest supporters, a Dream Team of Vigo County Republican leadership: Prosecutor Modesitt, CEO Burks, Superintendent Tanoos, trusted advisors Mike and Kal Ellis, inauguration planner Derik Hagerman, Climatologist Dr. Selliken, Fire Cop Norm, Financier Gibson, Representative Morrison, and maybe Senator Ford (if there are enough shovels).
What about Trump and Pence? Seems like they wouldn't want to miss that ground breaking!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#10 Yesterday
fact wrote:
<quoted text>This is Senator Ford's project. If it works out, he gets the credit. Period.
Don't underestimate Mayor Duke's power and influence in Indianapolis. He was head of Indiana Cities and Towns Association a year ago. He is credited with breaking Joe Etling's and Democrat power in Terre Haute. He has turned this town red and delivered the county to Trump. His disciples Ford and Morrison are powers in the legislature. His best friends Modesitt and Burks are Prosecutor and Hamilton Center CEO and Dr Dan is best bud. He is at the height of his powers !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
not a gambler

Terre Haute, IN

#11 Yesterday
[QUOTE who="&5$;&"] And the red light district will be back!!!![/QUOTE]

The 21st Century Red Light District is in your hand, dummy. It's all on your smartphone.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ricky

Terre Haute, IN

#12 21 hrs ago
Please let the casino be more than just a bunch of slot machines.

A poker room is required. Even an electronic style one like they have in Shelbyville would be better than nothing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke Of Puke

Terre Haute, IN

#13 17 hrs ago
Plead add small rooms for video viewing with wall holes installed to adjoining rooms.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#14 1 hr ago
Duke defender wrote:
<quoted text>Mayor Duke has made special arrangements for the groundbreaking, which he confidently predicts will happen next year. He will be flanked by his biggest supporters, a Dream Team of Vigo County Republican leadership: Prosecutor Modesitt, CEO Burks, Superintendent Tanoos, trusted advisors Mike and Kal Ellis, inauguration planner Derik Hagerman, Climatologist Dr. Selliken, Fire Cop Norm, Financier Gibson, Representative Morrison, and maybe Senator Ford (if there are enough shovels).
Mayor Duke told me they had to order extra shovels for Representative Heaton, Senator Young, Governor Holcomb and two special guests.

When I asked who they were, he just smiled and changed the subject to security arrangements for the groundbreaking. He's a bit worried about getting so many of his smart, talented, high profile supporters together in one place.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trumper16

Terre Haute, IN

#15 22 min ago
Duke defender wrote:
<quoted text>Mayor Duke told me they had to order extra shovels for Representative Heaton, Senator Young, Governor Holcomb and two special guests.

When I asked who they were, he just smiled and changed the subject to security arrangements for the groundbreaking. He's a bit worried about getting so many of his smart, talented, high profile supporters together in one place.
When is the groundbreaking?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

