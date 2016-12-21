Secretary of Indiana's welfare agency resigns
The head of Indiana's state welfare agency is resigning from his post next month to work for a think tank. Family and Social Services Administration Secretary John Wernert announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down to work for the Sagamore Institute.
