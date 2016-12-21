Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 10 hrs ago, titled Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
TV reports Thursday that a 15-year-old boy crashed a truck he stole Wednesday morning into a chain-link fence on the city's south side while trying to flee police. Two hours later, packages were taken at gunpoint from a 40-year-old FedEx delivery driver in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Wow
|
#2 10 hrs ago
That's Obamas city for you
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THPD Dog neglect
|15 min
|Hellhound
|29
|The Obama Administration has gotten more done i...
|1 hr
|For Real
|2
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|2 hr
|Get a life
|6
|Military to execute soldier in Terre Haute?
|2 hr
|Tommy
|4
|Ashley Peters
|3 hr
|Self defense
|2
|Mentally challenged boy with football gear
|3 hr
|Theodora Bundy
|1
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|4 hr
|BrotherB
|16
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|5 hr
|get real
|12
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Sunset
|1,747
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC