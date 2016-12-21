Reports: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized in Los Angeles
Debbie Reynolds has been taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in Los Angeles one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said unnamed sources told them Reynolds, 84, was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son's home.
