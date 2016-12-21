Railroad bridge retaining walls reaso...

Railroad bridge retaining walls reason for 641 highway closure

Public safety concern for a railroad bridge on McDaniel Road north of the new 641 bypass is the reason for a Monday night highway closure southeast of Terre Haute. Vigo County Highway Engineer Jerry Netherlain said inspection of the retaining walls under the bridge bridge would occur today.

